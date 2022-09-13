BEATYVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance locating a person of interest involving the death of Tamika L. McDaniel.

Police identified 33-year-old Logan S. Reed, of Richmond, as a person of interest on Tuesday in a news release.

Reed is being described by authorities as armed and dangerous.

Kentucky State Police were first called about the found remains around 9 p.m. on Sept. 6. when they were discovered in a burned-out building in on Kentucky 52 westbound.

The Lee County Coroner sent the remains to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort where they were identified as 52-year-old McDaniel, of Beattyville.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.