Police seek public’s to find missing Pike County woman

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are seeking help from the public to help locate a missing woman from Pike County.

KSP Pikeville Post 9 officers say Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Fedscreek, last contacted her boyfriend on Dec. 18. O’Brien, seen here, is described as a white woman with long brown hair, green eyes, 5’10” tall, and weighs 140 lbs.

Officials encourage anyone with information about O’Brien’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at (606)-433-7711.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.