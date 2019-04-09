Police Trading in Patrol Car for Ice Cream Truck This Summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Police officers in one Ohio city will be cruising neighborhoods in a new ride this summer – an ice cream truck.

Toledo’s police chief says officers will be in the truck handing out ice cream to children as a way to build better relationships with the community.

A donation from the Toledo Mud Hens baseball club to the Toledo Police Foundation will pay for the truck.

Police Chief George Kral (krawl) tells The Blade newspaper that he came up with the idea after hearing about departments in other states that have ice cream trucks.

He says he hopes that local businesses will help by donating ice cream.

The plan is to have the ice cream truck on the streets by the end of May.