Police union files suit over ban on no-knock warrants

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A police union has filed suit to stop a ban on no-knock warrants in Kentucky’s second-largest city.

News outlets report the Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge No. 4 filed suit Wednesday against the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and sought a temporary restraining order against the no-knock warrant ban enacted last week.

The ban followed months of debate after Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville during a raid at her apartment. The union says banning the warrants is unsafe and the organization has the right to bargain on behalf of Lexington officers with such changes.

The city said it doesn’t comment publicly on litigation.