PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening.
Police in Pineville say 40-year-old Julie Miller was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Police say Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit. Miller pleaded guilty in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Marshall University Marching Thunder performs in London
- Police: Woman submitted dog urine during drug screening
- Polar swim participants celebrate 2020 in the New River
- West Virginia legislature to battle over business tax repeal
- Emergency crews on scene at brush fire in Logan County
- West Virginia State Police search for missing woman in Lewisburg
- Huntington welcomes first baby born in the new year
- ‘Tumblegeddon’ traps cars, closes WA highway for 10 hours
- 18-year-old Berkeley County woman dies in New Year’s Eve crash
- State auditor criticizes Ohio city for alleged funds misuse