ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is cracking down on porch pirates with the passing of Senate Bill 23.

Starting Thursday any type of package theft will be a felony.

Multiple residents in Ashland, Kentucky say they’ve gotten packages stolen and they’ve always been wary of having anything delivered when they aren’t home.

“It’s about time somebody did something about these people that go around stealing people’s stuff. That should be the same thing as bank robbery. It should be a felony,” said Ashland resident, Keith Taylor.

The Kentucky State Police in Ashland say they also hope this change makes things easier on their team.

“I really hope this will make the number of calls go down. Once the perpetrator sees the amount of time they could serve in prison,” said Trooper Shane Goodall, the Public Affairs Officer with the Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14.

The lowest level charge for a felony is a Class D and can result in 1-5 years in prison.

Goodall says people in the area will appreciate this change as “before it seemed like residents were getting their packages stolen and there were no repercussions to the people that were stealing them.”