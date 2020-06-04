Positive COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky; Gov. says more asymptomatic people being tested

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 295 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths bringing the state’s totals to 10,705 positive cases, 226 of which are probable, and 458 deaths, two of which are probable. He again asks people across the Bluegrass State to light their homes green to honor those who have died.

The governor says a total of 262,714 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 and 3,303 have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says while the number is higher, he does not believe it is of a high concern as more testing is conducted throughout the state and more asymptomatic people are being tested as a result.

Historical Horse Racing facilities will now be included in the June 8 opening, according to the governor. The facilities will be expected to follow CDC and state guidelines.

