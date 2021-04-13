Possible human remains found in Tomahawk, KY

TOMAHAWK, KY (WOWK)—According to the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post, authorities received a call from Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday requesting assistance in an investigation of possible human remains found in Tomahawk in Martin County.
Kentucky State Police located what appeared to be possible human remains in a wooded area behind a residence on South Milo Road. Police secured the area as they waited for more investigators to return during daylight hours.
The remains will be transported by the Martin County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, KY in an attempt to identify the body.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.