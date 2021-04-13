Countdown to Tax Day
Possible human remains found in Tomahawk, KY

Kentucky

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

TOMAHAWK, KY (WOWK)—According to the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post, authorities received a call from Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday requesting assistance in an investigation of possible human remains found in Tomahawk in Martin County.

Kentucky State Police located what appeared to be possible human remains in a wooded area behind a residence on South Milo Road. Police secured the area as they waited for more investigators to return during daylight hours.

The remains will be transported by the Martin County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, KY in an attempt to identify the body.

