PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department is remembering Officer Jacob Chaffins, who would have been 29 years old on Tuesday.

Jacob Chaffins was one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1, 2022.

Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was born and raised in Kentucky.

Today would have been your twenty-ninth birthday. You shine through Paisley every day. We miss you every day, brother. Prestonsburg Police Department

He dedicated this life to his community, serving as a Prestonsburg Police Officer, a firefighter, and a sergeant in the National Guard. His friends say he was always there for those in need and was a true public servant.

“He just loved working with people, and all of us are very proud of Jacob’s accomplishments in life and with all the hats he wore,” said Gary Dotson of the Mud Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods said that at just 28 years old, Jake’s life was cut too short. And it was all while he was trying to do what’s right: saving another person’s life.

Officer Chaffins is survived by his wife Savannah and his daughter Paisley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those also killed in the shootout are Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer Captain Ralph Frasure and Floyd County K-9 Drago.

Among those injured are Constable Gary Wolfe, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds. One other person was injured, but they have not been identified at this time.