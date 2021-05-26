Coronavirus Updates

Prison visits to resume next month in Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky will reopen its prisons to visitors starting next month as the COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen among inmates.

Visitations will resume the week of June 20 at Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice facilities.

The governor said Tuesday that more than 75% of adult inmates in state custody have been vaccinated.

The state halted in-person visits more than a year ago in response to the pandemic. Visitors must be vaccinated and will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Each inmate will be allowed two visitors at a time.

