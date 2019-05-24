Public meeting set for proposed ban of tattooing over scars

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Health has proposed banning artists from tattooing on scarred skin and is holding a public meeting on the proposal next week.

News outlets report the proposed regulation is part of a routine review of current state health rules for tattoo businesses and the public hearing is set for May 28 in Frankfort. The state agency declined to explain the motivation behind the ban, which doesn't define what constitutes a scar.

Beth Fisher is a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which oversees the department of public health. She says related regulations haven't been updated for 15 years.

Public comments on the proposal are being accepted through the end of the month.