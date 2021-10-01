Pulaski County man faces 14 counts in child sexual abuse material investigation

SOMERSET, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been arrested in connection to a child sexual abuse material investigation in Somerset.

According to the Kentucky State Police, James Joseph Stagg, 42, faces 14 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Troopers say the arrest stemmed from an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to the KSP, the Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after learning the suspect was allegedly distributing sexually explicit images online.

Troopers then executed a search warrant on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at a home on Ridge Hill Trail in Somerset. The KSP says troopers confiscated equipment allegedly used in the crime and took it to the KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers say.

According to the KSP, the charges against Stagg are a Class-D felony, which is punishable by one to five years in prison. After his arrest, Stagg was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.