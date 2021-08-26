Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
Quarantines, staffing shortages close some Kentucky schools

Kentucky

by: Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Facing a rise in new coronavirus cases, some Kentucky schools across the state are grappling with unintended consequences of legislative limits on at-home instruction days.

A law passed by Kentucky’s GOP-dominated General Assembly this year has left some students out of school for up to two weeks. The law returned schools to their usual limitations on non-traditional instruction or ‘NTI’ days.

Now, once schools go past their limit of 10 NTI days, they have to make up additional ones by adding more instructional days to the end of the school year.

