Rand Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee fined $21K

Kentucky

by: Courier Journal

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee has been fined $21,000 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly handling contributions.

The Courier Journal obtained an FEC letter and revealed details of the fine on Thursday. The penalty follows a complaint made by J. Russell Lloyd, the former chairman of the Louisville Democratic Party. Lloyd died early last year.

The FEC said the committee didn’t refund or redesignate contributions of nearly $166,000 within 60 days of former President Donald Trump winning the 2016 Republican nomination.

A spokesperson for Paul declined to comment to the newspaper.

