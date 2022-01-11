Record $3.4 million donation to Kentucky tornado relief

Organizers of the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction say that they gave $3.4 million that was raised to help with Dec. 2021 tornado relief. (Photo Courtesy: Honi Marleen Goldman)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Organizers of the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction say that they gave $3.4 million that was raised to help with the Dec. 2021 tornado relief.

Gov. Beshear says that this is the largest donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund that is being used to help assist people impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms that happened on Dec. 11, 2021.

The auction used to raise the money was from the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit which they say auctioned rare and vintage bottles, private barrel selections and other items from Kentucky’s “signature distilling industry and hospitality and charitable partners.” The event happened over a course of six days.

The press release says The Kentucky Distillers’ Association partnered with the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick on the six-day auction

“I appreciate our signature Bourbon industry quickly stepping up to raise much-needed money for Kentucky families that have lost so much in this tragedy,” Beshear said about the auction.