Redhawk Mining shuts down Spurlock Complex

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Redhawk Mining announced today its plans to shut down its entire Spurlock Complex due to a “sudden decline in customer orders.”
According to a statement sent to 13 News, approximately 182 non-represented employees will be terminated.
This will include the Redhawk #1 mine, Redhawk Belt Transfer, Spurlock Preperation Plane, Spurlock BH#2 and support and administration at State Route 2030 in Printer and the Redhawk #7 mine.
Officials say they estimate this will take effect May 14.
