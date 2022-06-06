Kentucky State Rep. Savannah Maddox has entered the crowded field of GOP candidates running for governor in 2023.

Maddox officially launched her campaign Monday evening at an event in northern Kentucky. It’s her home territory and a key battleground in next year’s GOP primary.

On her campaign website, Maddox portrays herself as an “authentic Republican fighter.”

She’s hoping to outflank her rivals with her ultra-conservative themes.

Maddox was an early, outspoken opponent of the COVID-related restrictions that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear put on businesses and gatherings.

She’s also known for her staunch support for gun-ownership rights.