Repair project temporarily closes Jenny Wiley State Park Lodge Building

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Parks says the main lodge building at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park will be closed to the public until further notice to undergo repairs.

Officials say this closure will not impact guest reservations and the guest room wings will remain open. The dining services will be temporarily relocated to the conference center building, according to park officials.

Park officials remind those visiting the park to continue following public health and safety guidelines for COVID-19. They ask visitors to:

Wear a mask or facial covering in public spaces indoors and when unable to maintain a safe social distance outdoors;

Not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms;

Maintain safe social distancing of at least six feet;

Not congregate in groups;

Avoid games that require close contact

Move to a different location to avoid crowds.

For further information on Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.