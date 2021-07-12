Republican auditor entering 2023 Kentucky gubernatorial race

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Harmon said Monday, July 12, 2021, that he’s running for governor, getting an early jump on what could become a crowded slate of challengers seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023 in a state that has continued to shift toward the GOP during Beshear’s time in office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Republican Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon says he’s running for governor. Harmon is getting an early jump on what could become a crowded slate of challengers seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023.

Harmon confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that he’s entering the race. He says he’s filing paperwork to allow him to start raising campaign money.

He’s known for his folky style while building a resume that includes a long stint as a lawmaker. He’s in his second term as auditor.

He ousted the Democratic incumbent in 2015 and scored a big reelection victory in 2019.