FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Voter registration in Kentucky continues to grow.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

11,078 new voters registered, and 7,074 voters were removed: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 voters were convicted of felonies, 498 voters moved out of state, 81 voters were deemed mentally incompetent, and 25 voters voluntarily de-registered.

“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” said Adams. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”

1,633,890 Kentucky voters (45.5%) are registered Republicans. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters.

1,603,358 Kentucky voters (44.6%) are registered Democrats. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters.

Independent or other affiliations make up 9.9% of Kentucky’s electorate. “Other” registration increased by 3,338.

Kentuckians who want to update their party affiliation should do so by Dec. 31 in order to be eligible to vote in the May 2023 primary.