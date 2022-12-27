FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Voter registration in Kentucky continues to grow.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November.
11,078 new voters registered, and 7,074 voters were removed: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 voters were convicted of felonies, 498 voters moved out of state, 81 voters were deemed mentally incompetent, and 25 voters voluntarily de-registered.
“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” said Adams. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”
1,633,890 Kentucky voters (45.5%) are registered Republicans. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters.
1,603,358 Kentucky voters (44.6%) are registered Democrats. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters.
Independent or other affiliations make up 9.9% of Kentucky’s electorate. “Other” registration increased by 3,338.
Kentuckians who want to update their party affiliation should do so by Dec. 31 in order to be eligible to vote in the May 2023 primary.