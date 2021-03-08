Residents drop off debris as storm cleanup begins

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County leaders opened a debris dropoff site at the Boyd County Roads Department Monday.

Crews with the Boyd County Roads Department had their work cut out for them, hauling debris leftover from the recent winter storms.

Storm cleanup has begun at the Boyd County Roads Dept. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/xRapO8aKwY — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) March 8, 2021

Truck after truck pulled into the debris site set up for residents with hundreds of logs and branches.

Kenneth Church says the storms knocked his power off for days, and the tree branches blocked his driveway.

“It took two or three days just to get in my house,” he said.

“Some of the littler stuff I can just dump over the hill and get rid of but there’s just so much of it that this is great just being able to come out here and then these guys just unload it for you.”

With the sun out and the ice melted, now the cleanup begins for many across the county.

In the span of four hours, a large pile of tree branches and logs had been collected.

The debris will be burned.

“The ash will be removed and taken to the dump, so for us, it’s the easiest way to do it, we’ve used this spot before for this exact thing,” said Boyd County Emergency Management Director Tim England.

England says there are still thousands of downed trees on the sides of county roads, and the cleanup will take awhile.

The debris drop-off site will be open throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pick-up can be arranged but England says very large trees cannot be removed from private property.

