Residents in Boyd County speak up after sheriff’s branch closes

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department announced that the Westwood, Kentucky branch will be closed until further notice.

The small substation was originally created back in 2017 by Boyd County Sheriff, Bobby Woods as a result of forfeited drug money. The building was rented ahead for three years, but at the beginning of this year, the funding had expired.

The Boyd County Fiscal Court met on this issue and discussed whether or not to use government funding to keep the branch open. Boyd County Judge Executive, Eric Chaney says that the court did not want to “pick up the added expense.” The court believes that the budget could be spent on other things, like computers for the sheriff’s department squad cars.







Some residents in the Westwood area do not agree with the court’s decision. Westwood residents, Robert Minor and his mother Margaret Renfron say that the added protection has helped their community prosper.

I just really wish that they’d consider coming back to Westwood because someone like my mother put 85 years of her life here in Westwood and she wants protection and now, right next door to her, we can’t get it, you know? Robert Minor, Westwood Resident

$27,000 is required to keep the office open and to hire a clerk to keep the branch operating. The local water company has offered the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department 6 months free rent for the building. Without another source of outside funding, the branch will be closed until further notice.