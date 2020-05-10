Ribbons in the trees: Boyd County woman remembers COVID-19 victims

WESTWOOD, KY (WOWK) – If you drive through Westwood, Kentucky, you may notice a house that stands out.

Cynthia Gonzalez’s front lawn is covered with homemade wood signs and trees covered in ribbons, but they aren’t decorations. The homemade signs are designed to help keep hope alive for neighbors and people driving by, while the ribbons hold a much deeper meaning.



Ribbons hung on Gonzalez’s Dogwood tree in front of her house. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Gonzalez came up with the idea in early April when she started to hear about deaths reported in the state of Kentucky due to COVID-19. That’s when she started tying ribbons to her Dogwood tree in remembrance of those taken by the pandemic.

I used the light green for the younger people and the dark green for the older people. And for every ribbon, I’ve hung and every ribbon that I’ve put in that tree, I say a prayer for each single-family. Cynthia Gonzalez

Since the display was first created, it has grown significantly. American flags have been added down the driveway along with a memorial board to keep track of the number of victims.



The memorial board outside of Cynthia Gonzalez’s house located at 507 Westview Street in Westwood, KY. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

This board has a heart for every life. There (are), I think, 278 deaths, but I come out here every day and update it. Cynthia Gonzales

Gonzalez continues to build on the display with the help from the community and her faith. She says she continues to pray in hopes that one day she won’t have to tie another ribbon to the tree.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.