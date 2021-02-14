Road crews in NE Kentucky prepare for more snow, ice for this week

FLEMINGSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Department of Highways says they are ready for the snow and ice coming through this week.

According to the National Weather Service, significant snow accumulations are expected across the region, with eight or more snow inches in some areas and freezing rain or ice.

Officials say snow fighters in northeastern Kentucky are bracing for the winter weather with 75 snow plows, thousands of tons of salt and chainsaws.

Snowplow and salt truck crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties will move back to 12-hour shifts tonight. They will concentrate on maintaining mobility on interstates, parkways and highly traveled routes.

Officials say Kentuckians should be prepared for more downed trees and power lines. Crews in Carter, Boyd and several other counties are continuing to cut trees from roads and plow the remaining snow and ice from last week while restocking the salt and preparing trucks and equipment for this next round of storms.

