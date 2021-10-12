Road rage leads to shooting in Kentucky golf course parking lot

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, a shooting occurred in Allen, Kentucky on Sunday, October 10.

At around 4:00 p.m., Prestonsburg and Kentucky State Police responded to multiple shooting complaint calls coming from the Beaver Valley Golf Course parking lot located in Stumbo Park. Police found the suspected shooter, Larry Mullins, of Allen, sitting outside his truck in the parking lot. His gun was locked in his truck.

Mr. Mullins said he was involved in a “road rage” incident along KY Route 1428, which led to the shooting at the golf course.

Since the area is heavily populated, many people witnessed the shooting. After interviewing witnesses, here is the narrative that police were able to piece together to describe the incident:

A road rage incident is thought to have happened before anyone involved entered the golf course parking lot. Witnesses saw Mr. Mullins drive into the parking lot and park his truck, and another vehicle driven by Christopher Shane Sword sped into the parking lot and parked behind Mr. Mullins’ truck.

Mr. Sword approached Mr. Mullins’ truck, opened the door and started a physical altercation with Mr. Mullins. Mr. Mullins then pulled out his gun, and the two fought over control of the gun. Mr. Mullins fired two shots, and one of them hit Mr. Sword in the abdomen.

Mr. Sword fled the scene to Our Lady of the Way AHR to be treated for his injuries, and Mr. Mullins stayed at the golf course to wait for police.

All evidence collected at the scene and from witnesses will be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury to determine if criminal charges are appropriate and if this was a case of justifiable use of force as self defense. Mr. Mullins was released pending the Grand Jury’s decision.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Det. Caldwell at 606-886-1010.