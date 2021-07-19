Road work could cause major traffic delays Tuesday on heavily-traveled highway

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – US-23 traffic in Greenup County in Russell will be impacted Tuesday for more overhead bridge work.

This work is part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s KY 244 viaduct replacement project, where contractors are pouring concrete to build the driving surface of the new KY 244 overpass just north of the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection. They will also be placing girders on newly-built bridge piers.

Acccording to the release from KY Transportation, crews will shift traffic into one lane on US-23 below while working above US-23 travel lanes, with flaggers directing traffic to protect motorists. Traffic shifts will take place Tuesday on southbound and then northbound US-23 from about 4 a.m. until noon.

The work will require flagged traffic or temporary traffic stops on KY 244 several times a day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the next four weeks.

Some significant backups are likely and motorists are advised to seek alternate roots.

Construction will continue through the summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS