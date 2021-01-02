Roads reopened after house fire in KY

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page)

MARTIN COUNTY, KY, (WOWK) — Roads are reopened after a house was engulfed by fire last night in Martin County.

Firefighters from the Inez Fire Rescue said they observed heavy fire conditions throughout the home on the 6500 block of Tomahawk Road. Two engines, one tanker and 10 personnel worked to put out the fire.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Around 8 a.m. all units have cleared the scene and the roadway is open.

