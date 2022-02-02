CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Carter County dispatchers, the Kentucky Department of Transportation, and the Kentucky Department of Highways have confirmed a rockslide on Kentucky State Route 2 at mile marker 3.5.

Officials say they have been working on getting it cleared since around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Photo of the KY State Route 2 rockslide in the morning (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Transportation)

KY State Route 2 as of 1:15 p.m. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Transportation)

Kentucky DOH says that one lane is currently open for emergency vehicles only, but the lanes should be open for all vehicles around 4 p.m.

An official with the KYDOH says that they have gotten the majority of it cleaned up.