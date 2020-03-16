Russell, KY declares local state of emergency

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – The city of Russell, Kentucky declared a State of Emergency for the city to last until April 10.

Mayor Samuel R. Simpson says this declaration will execute all local emergency plans for Russell.

“Under this state of Emergency, as provided in appropriate Kentucky Revised Statutes, (the mayor) can waive procedure and formalities otherwise required by law pertaining to performance fo public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employment of permanent and temporary workers, utilization of volunteer workers, rental of equipment, appropriation and expenditure of public funds and any and all powers afforded to the mayor,” he states in a prepared statement

