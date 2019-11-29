Russell Turkey Trot brings in hundreds of runners

RUSSELL K.y. (WOWK) – Runners came “trotting” down the streets of Russell, KY ready to take on the cold weather while also getting into the giving spirit.

The annual Turkey Trot 5K and food drive brought in racers from all across the tri-state. Over 400 participants gathered at the Russell Senior Center with cash, canned food donations and a drive to race in the cold.

Racers run up and down the streets of Russell, KY.

The Russell Turkey Trot 5K kicks off Thanksgiving.

All the proceeds and donated canned goods from this event will go to the Helping Hands of Greenup, KY. For a complete list of final results, you can visit the Tri-State Racer results page here.