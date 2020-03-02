Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – The Salato Wildlife Education Center is reopening in Kentucky this week.

The center opens Tuesday in Frankfort. Visitors have indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities for wildlife including a bear, eagle, bobcats, deer, bison, birds of prey and more.

Educational opportunities and activities include public wildlife training and feedings, enrichment programs and raptor encounters.

Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 18 and free for those younger than 5.  

