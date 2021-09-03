SCAM ALERT: Kentucky officials warn of DMV phishing scam

(WOWK)—The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning citizens of a text phishing attempt reported in Kentucky.
The scammers send text messages claiming to be from the Kentucky DMV. The text messages say that recipients have 48 hours to claim a refund payment from the “Motor Vehicle Dpt” and provide a link.
If you receive one of these text messages, DO NOT click the link.
If you have already clicked a link in one of these text messages or have submitted any personal information via these messages, you should follow the guidance regarding potential identity theft on the Office of the Attorney General’s website.
Below is an example of a scam text message.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.