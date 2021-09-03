SCAM ALERT: Kentucky officials warn of DMV phishing scam

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Recognizing that many Americans rely on texting, rather than phone calls, the U.S. communications regulator will weigh whether to require phone companies to let people text a suicide hotline. Crisis counselors began responding to texts sent to the Lifeline last August, the FCC said, and on Thursday, April 22, 2021, the agency voted unanimously to start a process that could also require phone companies to let people text 988. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(WOWK)—The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning citizens of a text phishing attempt reported in Kentucky.

The scammers send text messages claiming to be from the Kentucky DMV. The text messages say that recipients have 48 hours to claim a refund payment from the “Motor Vehicle Dpt” and provide a link.

If you receive one of these text messages, DO NOT click the link.

If you have already clicked a link in one of these text messages or have submitted any personal information via these messages, you should follow the guidance regarding potential identity theft on the Office of the Attorney General’s website.

Below is an example of a scam text message.