Schools closed in northern Kentucky county with virus case

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at podium, announces the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus at a press conference on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear was flanked by top public health officials in his administration while announcing that the positive test came back Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says schools will be closed and nursing homes have been advised to stop accepting visitors in a Kentucky county where the state’s first coronavirus patient lives.

Beshear said the patient from Harrison County is hospitalized in serious condition but is improving at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital.

The state confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday. The positive test came back Friday afternoon. The patient has not been identified. Beshear said more cases are expected in Kentucky and Harrison County.

Beshear has urged people to take precautionary steps to protect the health of themselves and other residents.

