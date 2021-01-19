Search continues for KY man missing since May 2019

Kentucky State Police say Casper Burkhart, , KY was last seen leaving his home May 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police/Facebook)

CORBIN, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are continuing a search for a man who has been missing for more than a year and a half.

Police say Casper Burkhart, 58, of Corbin, Kentucky was last seen at his home Saturday, May 4, 2019. Troopers say his wife told them he left with some unknown people and she has not seen or heard from him since.

Burkhart is described as a white man with shoulder length brown hair, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Burkhart is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, KY at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.