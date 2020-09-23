Search underway for two escaped inmates in Hardin County, KY

According to KSP, the police were notified around 11:30 p.m. after it was discovered Carl Steven Brooks and John Thomas Tinsley, Jr., were missing from the Hardin County Detention Center substance abuse program annex. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police and the Hardin County Detention Center are asking for the public’s help finding two inmates who escaped from the detention center’s substance abuse program annex.

According to KSP, the police were notified around 11:30 p.m. after it was discovered Carl Steven Brooks and John Thomas Tinsley, Jr., were missing from the HCDC annex.

Brooks, 33, is described as a white male standing 5’ 10” and weighing 182 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Thomas, 25, is described as white male standing 5’ 9” and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say both men were being held on probation violations.

Brooks’ last listed address was in the Brandenburg area of Meade County. Tinsley’s last listed address was in the Radcliff area.

Police say the public should not approach Brooks or Thomas if they are located. Anyone with information about the two men’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078 or call 911.

