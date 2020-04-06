Second COVID-19 related death in Boyd County, Ky

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County officials announce a new COVID-19 related death.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, a 96-year-old man died today.

No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today in Boyd County, leaving the county’s total at 20.

