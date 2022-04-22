HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Ice storms, floods, and other catastrophes have plagued northeast Kentucky these past couple of years. However, on Thursday, community leaders breathed a sigh of relief.

Thursday afternoon, Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell met with leaders from Elliot, Boyd, Greenup, Carter, and Lawrence counties to discuss additional relief funding following a string of unforeseen events. This includes the ice storms followed by major flooding in 2021.

Senator McConnell brought up this year’s federal funding bill which could benefit these areas dealing with natural disasters.

Normally, an affected community would pitch in 25% of the total cost for relief and recovery, while FEMA would provide the other 75%. However, in this bill, 90% would come from federal funds and the other 10% would come from the local government.

This will not only affect the ice storms and the floods that all these folks up here in northeast Kentucky have been hit with over the last couple of years but as well as the more recent damage in western Kentucky created by those devastating tornadoes Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky

Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says they personally experienced more than $20-million worth of damages since January of 2019 and this change would benefit them greatly.

Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis says in their area, this bill would save around half a million dollars which he says would have otherwise put them in a difficult position.

Senator McConnell also says the goal of this bill is to hopefully eliminate an “enormous financial burden from Kentucky’s communities.”