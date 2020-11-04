Senator McConnell re-elected in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WOWK/AP) – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell has been re-elected as U.S. Senator in Kentucky, per the Associated Press.

McConnell defeated Amy McGrath and Brad Barron. Click here for the latest election results.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She’s a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky.

