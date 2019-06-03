Sheriff: Kentucky woman arrested for DUI twice in same day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman was arrested for DUI twice in the same day.
WBKO-TV cited the Warren County Regional Jail's website and Sheriff Brett Hightower in reporting that 29-year-old Tiffany Henderson was charged with driving under the influence on Sunday morning and again that evening.
The station reports Henderson was booked the first time around 6 a.m. Sunday and released shortly after noon. Hightower says later that evening deputies received several complaints about a woman driving recklessly and found Henderson when they went to investigate. She was booked for the second time around 9 p.m.
According to the second arrest citation, deputies charged Henderson with DUI, public intoxication, domestic assault and wanton endangerment.
It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.
