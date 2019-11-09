Sheriff searching for missing Kentucky teen

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky is searching for a missing juvenile.

Summer Denney, 14, was reported missing by her family who says she was last seen around 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, walking down Harris Creek Road from her house on Kentucky Highway 2141.

She is 5 ft 4 in, 125 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Summer was last seen wearing black leggings, a gray hooded sweatshirt with word PINK on both the front and hood written in black & white.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (606)365-2696.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories