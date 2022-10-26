PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area.

According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents should not give the caller any information.

The PCSO says their employees will never call residents asking for personal information, money or gift cards.

If you think you or someone you know has been impacted by this scam, contact your local authorities.