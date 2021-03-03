Sheriff warns of stimulus scam calls: ‘Give them my number’

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Boyd County Sheriff received a call on Tuesday evening from a concerned citizen complaining about a potential scam call.

The citizen said the caller knew his name and identified himself as a lawyer. He went on to tell the resident that he saw that he had won the lottery and was also getting a stimulus check from the government. The caller then asked about the resident’s stimulus check, prompting the resident to hang up.

If anyone receives a phone call during which they are asked about their income tax or stimulus check, they are encouraged to give the caller the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office’s number.