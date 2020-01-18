Shop owner aims to sell affordable and stylish clothing

ASHLAND, Ky (WOWK) – The Alexander Reann Boutique located on 15th Street in Ashland, Kentucky is bringing stylish and affordable clothing options to local shoppers.

Shop owner, Cody Foran has set up shop across from the Delta Hotel by Marriott in downtown Ashland. The shop sells clothing and other smaller items for an affordable price. Foran tells us that the highest-priced item is approximately $45.

The unusual, but effective business model was developed by Foran as a way to offer shoppers in the Ashland area a choice that he wasn’t given.

Growing up, I was not able to afford the higher name brands; Nike and such. So, I kind of want to give back in a way, I guess you could say and have the lower price points for people to be able to afford that stylish clothing. Cody Foran, Alexander Reann Boutique Owner

The boutique specializes in women’s clothing ranging from sizes small to 4XL. The small shop opened its doors on January 2nd and is already seeing foot traffic coming in and out. The official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on February 2, 2020.

The boutique will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the exact location, click here.