Six UK football players charged with burglary in alleged home intrusion

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – The Lexington Police Department says six University of Kentucky football players are facing burglary charges after an incident that allegedly started at a party.

According to the LPD three people entered a home where a private party was taking place Saturday, March 6, 2021. They were not invited and were asked to leave. Police say the individuals “became upset and threatened they would return.”

Police say they returned to the home a short time later with additional people. They allegedly forced their way into the home and one suspect was allegedly seen pointing a firearm at a victim, according to the LPD.

Officers say the following six individuals were charged with Burglary 1st Degree on Thursday, Aug. 19:

Reuben Adams

Robert McClain

Andru Phillips

Earnest Sanders IV

Devito Tisdale

Joel Williams

Tisdale also faces a charge of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree for allegedly pointing the supposed handgun.