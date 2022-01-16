Skeletal remains found in Boyd County, police investigating

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says they responded to a death investigation of human skeletal remains that had been there for “some time.”

They say at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, they were requested to respond to the remains that had been “severely decomposed” in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street right outside the city limits of Ashland, Kentucky.

The coroner’s office says that the remains were found around, “50 to 75 feet over an embankment.”

Investigators say the remains appeared to be of a middle to older aged man.

The Kentucky State Police were called to help with the investigation and the scene was secured.

The remains were taken to the Boyd County Coroner’s Office to further examine them and will then be sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say it is being led by the Kentucky State Police Post 14 & the Boyd County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says assisting agencies include the Ashland Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd County EMS, and Boyd County, Ashland, Catlettsburg Emergency Management.