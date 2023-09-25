ROWAN COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Skeletal remains were found in the Morehead area on Sunday, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.

In a social media post, the Coroner’s Office said that Rowan County Dispatch received a call at around 4 p.m. from someone saying they found skeletal remains in a remote wooded area in Morehead.

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

This case is still under investigation by the Morehead Police Department and the County Coroner’s Office.