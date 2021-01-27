Snow road crews ready for winter weather response in NE KY

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

FLEMING COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — State snow and ice removal road crews are standing to clear roads in anticipation of the winter weather expected in Northeastern, Kentucky Wednesday, Jan. 27.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and snow is expected to begin after 5 p.m. with an overnight change to all snow, expecting one to three inches of snow into Thursday morning.

Road crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties will be ready to treat roadways with salt or plow snow as needed this evening and early Thursday morning.

Officials also advise bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say while crews will be working, the roads may not be clear until after the snow passes.