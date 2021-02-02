Snow showers just won’t stop!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Winter Weather Travel Advisories have been extended into the afternoon, evening and through the night across the area.

Snow showers have been persistent and have enhanced though the mid-morning hours across Ohio, Kentucky and especially central West Virginia.

Virtually all school systems are closed in our region with more than 100 school systems and counties reporting. This is due to the slick and iced over roads off the beaten path of the interstates.

We are expecting the snow showers to slow down a bit as we head into the early afternoon but they will be persistent across the highest elevations of West Virginia into the late night hours.

Predictor Slide Show:

We’re expecting an additional dusting to 1 inch in some areas as we continue through the evening hours. But the cold overnight lows won’t let anything melt for sure!

Forecast snow totals from 9AM though Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning low temperatures

Expect slick travel throughout Tuesday and in to Wednesday morning, very similar to early Tuesday.