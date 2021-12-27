All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Some Kentucky counties using coal severance to pay past debts

Kentucky

by: Associated Press, Lexington Herald-Leader

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A published report says some of Kentucky’s poorest counties are using coal severance tax funds that were originally meant to bolster local economies to pay past debts.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports it analyzed how eight eastern Kentucky counties with high poverty levels spent $6.2 million in coal severance tax funds over the last two years.

The newspaper found that 42 percent of the funding was spent repaying the principal and interest on old loans. That’s not a concern for Republican state Rep. Chris Fugate of Chavies, who said debts have to be repaid. He said he has no objection as long as the money doesn’t go to something wasteful.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS