Speaker: Lawmakers hope to wrap up redistricting plan soon

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says Republican lawmakers hope to wrap up work “relatively soon” on a plan to redraw congressional and legislative boundaries in the state. Their supermajority status in the General Assembly puts Republicans in full control of the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, neither Osborne nor Senate President Robert Stivers offered glimpses into how congressional and legislative districts will be reconfigured. Stivers continued pushing for a special legislative session on redistricting this year. The decision on whether to call lawmakers into a special session is up to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.